Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

AYLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.