Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 829,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,459 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,588,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,341,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 666,843 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,448. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

