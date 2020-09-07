Jefferies Group LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Booking by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $479,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 22.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Booking by 32.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

BKNG stock traded down $27.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,917.74. The stock had a trading volume of 379,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,774.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,604.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

