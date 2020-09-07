Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,693 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.66% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,085. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.