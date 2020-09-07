Jefferies Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395,111 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,835,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

