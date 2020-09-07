Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,732,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.02. 268,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.06 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $240.69.

