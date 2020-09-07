Jefferies Group LLC Buys 57,466 Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,195,000 after acquiring an additional 717,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 444,091 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at $2,678,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

AZRE stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 70,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Azure Power Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

