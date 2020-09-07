Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2,499.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,062 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

DISCK traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

