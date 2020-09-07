Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 49,868 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,992,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.