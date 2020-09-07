Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.39% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,445. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.