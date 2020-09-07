Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 53,928 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 234.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,928 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.95. 2,308,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.