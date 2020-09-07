Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $574.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.70 million and the highest is $582.90 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $537.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $494,917. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

