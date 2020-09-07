Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 2.44% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $50,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.36. 455,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,827. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

