James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:JHX opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.