IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.88. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 152.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 333.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $8,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.