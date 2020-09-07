Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Position Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.22% of Itron worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 331.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. 218,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,703. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $70,070.00. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $32,834.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $265,247. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

