iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 1.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.24. 4,727,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,795. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

