iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.83. 158,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,237. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

