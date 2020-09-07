iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.52. 1,082,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,167. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $250.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

