iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.1% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $343.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,884. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

