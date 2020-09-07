iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.