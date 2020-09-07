iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $187,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.70 during trading hours on Monday. 1,651,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

