iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 238,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.97. 1,107,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,619. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

