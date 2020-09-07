iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after acquiring an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,572,000 after purchasing an additional 243,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.85. 1,185,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.