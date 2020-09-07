iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after buying an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,359.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $546,892,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,807,847 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

