Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 156,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 171,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

