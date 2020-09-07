IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.61. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $918,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,103,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 152,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

