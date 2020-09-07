IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOCJY. ValuEngine raised shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

