InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.49 Million

Equities analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post sales of $61.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $67.19 million. InVitae posted sales of $56.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $257.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.16 million to $271.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $489.40 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,213 shares of company stock worth $5,017,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 46.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in InVitae during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 2,981.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

InVitae stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 3,839,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.26. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.