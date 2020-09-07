Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) recently:

8/20/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock gained following the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom line grew year over year. Notably, comps rose for the 13th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid coronavirus-led social distancing. Target witnessed sturdy market-share gains in all five core merchandise categories. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to take on rivals. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot overlook margins. Costs associated with digital fulfillment and supply chain as well as COVID-19 related expenses may hurt margins.”

8/19/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Target is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Target had its “focus list” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $138.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Target is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Target stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.23. 4,742,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,038. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

