Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $735.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $689.72 and a 200-day moving average of $574.33. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.