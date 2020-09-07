Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of XENT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

