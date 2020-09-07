Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $6.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.39. 17,995,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.