Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 42,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.77. 3,266,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

