Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $75.51. 4,178,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

