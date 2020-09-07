Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Shares of MA traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

