Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock remained flat at $$91.87 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,444,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

