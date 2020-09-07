Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.39. 845,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,202 shares of company stock worth $12,827,329. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

