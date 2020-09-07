Intellectus Partners LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.48. 20,608,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,047,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

