Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. First Command Bank raised its position in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $29.42. 44,835,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.