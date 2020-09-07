Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.45. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cleveland Research downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,367 shares of company stock worth $75,540,315. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

