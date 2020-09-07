Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $48.30 on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,391.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

