Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.83. 11,327,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,018,306. The firm has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

