Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.39. 15,885,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.75 and its 200-day moving average is $222.04. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

