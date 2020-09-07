Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,887 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

