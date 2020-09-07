Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $50.08. 43,318,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,522,860. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

