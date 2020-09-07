Insider Buying: Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) Insider Buys £22,655.22 in Stock

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) insider Bob Holt bought 44,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £22,655.22 ($29,603.06).

Shares of SUR opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.00 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.20. Sureserve Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

SUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.