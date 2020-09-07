INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. 52,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,870. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

