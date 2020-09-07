Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €39.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.64 ($50.16).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €36.69 ($43.16) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.43 and a 200-day moving average of €40.26.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

