Incent Trading Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $5,368.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.01708391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00212856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00169965 BTC.

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

